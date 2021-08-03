CBI carries out surprise checks at CIMFR in Dhanbad

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Aug 3 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with the vigilance department of the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research is conducting surprise checks at its offices here, sources privy to the development said on Tuesday.

According to a CBI source related to development, the CBI is carrying out surprise checks at the CIMFR in Dhanbad.

He said that the surprise checks were conducted on the basis of the request from its vigilance department to find if there are any loopholes.

The source said that on the basis of the surprise checks and after scrutinising the accounts and documents the agency will decide if there is a need to register an FIR or not.

The CBI in the past had carried out such surprise checks at several government departments along with their vigilance department.

The surprise checks are carried out after it receives the request from their vigilance department.

