CBI files disproportionate assets case against ex-NHIDCL GM

Kohima, Sep 21 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the former General Manager of state-owned NHIDCL at Mokokchung in northern Nagaland for possession of alleged disproportionate assets to the tune of around Rs 96.69 lakh and conducted searches at the premises of the accused and others, official sources said on Tuesday.

CBI sources said that it was alleged that the accused General Manager of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), Bhagwan Das Jangade, during the period between April 1, 2015 and April 16 this year had acquired huge quantities of assets, including movable and immovable properties.

Das' assets amounted to around Rs 1,76,05,422, including three separate bank accounts Rs 1,13,49,019 in Arunachal Pradesh, Rs 42,61,392 in Nagaland and Rs 3,27,621 in New Delhi which were disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of around Rs 96,68,971.

The CBI conducted searches at the premises of Das and others, including in Bilaspur (Chhatisgarh), leading to the recovery of cash worth Rs 5 lakh and other incriminating documents.

Further probe is on, the investigating agency said.

The NHIDCL, under the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has been executing various infrastructure projects in different northeastern states.

