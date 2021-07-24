CBI raids multiple locations in J&K gun license scam

Srinagar, July 24 The CBI on Saturday carried out raids at multiple places including the official residence of an IAS officer in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the gun licences racket being investigated by the agency.

Official sources said the CBI carried out raids at 12 places in the Valley and 10 places outside in connection with the issuance of gun licenses racket being investigated by it.

Sources said CBI also raided the official residence of IAS officer, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary in Srinagar in addition to the office/factory of a gun manufacturer in Rainawari area of the city.

The gun licences issuance racket was transferred to the CBI after the J&K anti-corruption bureau (ACB) registered an FIR against the racket.

Last year, another IAS officer, Rajiv Ranjan and a senior J&K cadre officer, Itrat Hussain Rafique were arrested by the CBI in connection with the same investigation for misuse of their official position during their tenure as deputy commissioners in Kupwara district of the Valley.

This racket is believed to be India's biggest gun licences racket in which thousands of gun licences were issued on monetary consideration even to people living outside J&K.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor