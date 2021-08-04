CBIC launches portal with info on customs proceedures, rules

New Delhi, Aug 4 The Central Board for Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) on Wednesday launched the Indian Customs Compliance Information Portal (CIP) at www.cip.icegate.gov.in/CIP for providing free access to information on all Customs procedures and regulatory compliance for nearly 12,000 Customs Tariff Items.

CIP is yet another facilitation tool developed by the CBIC to empower businesses as well as any interested person with up-to-date information on the legal and procedural requirements of Customs and Partner Government Agencies (FSSAI, AQIS, PQIS, Drug Controller etc.) for carrying out imports and exports, a statement said.

The portal would provide, at the click of a button, complete knowledge of all import and export related requirements for all items covered under the Customs Tariff thereby improving the ease of doing cross border trade.

For using CIP, one can simply enter either the Customs Tariff Heading (CTH) or the description of the goods in question to get information to step-by-step procedures, regulatory compliances requirements like License, Certificates, etc., for imports as well as exports. This includes import and export through posts and courier, import of samples, re-import and re-export of goods, self-sealing facility for exporters and project imports.

Another important feature of CIP is a pan India map showing all the Customs seaports, airports, land customs stations etc. It also contains addresses of the regulatory agencies and their websites.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor