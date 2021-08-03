CBSE class 10 results out, 99.04% students declared passed

New Delhi, Aug 3 The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the class 10 results. Students can check their results on CBSE's official website and Digilocker. Thiruvananthapuram region has topped the board results with the highest pass percentage of 99.99 per cent.

In the CBSE class 10 board results, 99.04 per cent students were declared passed. The pass percentage of boys is 98.89 per cent and that of girls is 99.24 per cent, which is 0.35 per cent more than that of boys.

As much as 98.19 per cent students in the Delhi region have passed the CBSE class 10 board exams. The pass percentage of foreign students is 99.92 per cent while all students of the Kendriya Vidyalayas have been declared successful.

Earlier on July 30, the CBSE had declared the results of class 12 students across the country.

Students across the country can check their result by entering their CBSE roll number on the official CBSE website. The students can also check their result on the UMANG app and can safely keep their marksheets in the digital lockers.

Thiruvananthapuram topped the country with pass percentage of 99.99 per cent followed by Bengaluru at 99.96 per cent. Chennai shared the third position at 99.94 per cent with Pune at 99.92 per cent, while Ajmer came in fourth with 99.88 per cent and Panchkula occupies the fifth position with 99.77 per cent.

Patna came in sixth with 99.66 per cent, Bhubaneswar ranked seventh with 99.62 per cent, Bhopal at eighth position with 99.47 per cent and Chandigarh ninth with 99.46 per cent.

Due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown in different states of the country, the class 10 and 12 examinations were cancelled this year. Instead, the CBSE prepared the 2021 results of class 10 and 12 students on the basis of internal assessment.

