Centenarian who 'flew' aircraft says 'calmness' is key to staying energetic

Bengaluru, Sep 22 Ramudu Rongala, a centenarian who hails from Nidadavole a town in West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, and shot to fame after co-piloting a microlight flight on his 100th birthday says, "calmness" and "quietness" are the key things which helped him to stay energetic all through.

Ramudu at this age always travels alone on the flight to Bengaluru whenever he comes down to spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He undertook and successfully completed the Chardham Yatra at the age of 93. Ramudu also shuttles between his hometown in Andhra Pradesh and Chennai to meet an advocate regarding a court case. Talking to , Ramudu said it is important to tackle problems and find ways to succeed.

Ramudu co-piloted a microlight flight at Jakkur Aerodrome in Bengaluru on his 100th birthday on Januay 9. His grandchildren arranged it.

"He happens to be the first 100-year-old man that Jakkur Aerodrome has ever flown. His pilot, Audrey, was in awe of his high spiritedness throughout the flight," explained Arvind Rongala, his grandson and director of a training and certification company.

He visits Bengaluru once every year to spend time with his family. He travels by himself and believes he can still be on his own even at this age.

A centenarian, but very young at heart, says Arvind. "He has lived through the difficult times of India's independence and has been a part of our freedom struggle. Even till date, he is an avid reader and has deep interest in spirituality and philosophy. He has a fine memory of all the events that have taken place during his life. His passion and enthusiasm to travel has taken him on the Chardham Yatra and also to the wildlife in South Africa at the age of 93 and 96 years respectively. He flew in a microlight in South Africa and developed a liking to fly," he explains.

Ramudu explained that the experience was heavenly. "I did not expect it. I am happy that my grandchildren arranged it and I am extremely happy. I was not afraid for a moment. I enjoyed the trip thoroughly," he said.

