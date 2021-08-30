Central India likely to see good rainfall this week

New Delhi, Aug 30 Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over central Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa on Tuesday, the IMD said on Monday.

Further, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over east Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, Gujarat, Marathwada and Telangana on Tuesday, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) release said.

For September 1, it has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Gujarat and Konkan and Goa while heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and central Maharashtra.

For September 2, the IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Gujarat and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Similarly, for September 3, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, the IMD release added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor