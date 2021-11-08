Certainly thinking about it: Trump on running for President in 2024 elections

Former US President Donald Trump has said that he is "certainly" thinking about running for President in the 2024 election, however, he will "probably" wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to formally announce the same, reported local media.

"I am certainly thinking about it and we'll see. I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms," Fox News quoted Trump as saying in an exclusive interview with the news channel.

Trump called the timeline for the announcement "appropriate" and said that a lot of people are waiting for the decision to be made.

"It doesn't mean I will. It's probably appropriate, but a lot of people are waiting for that decision to be made," Fox News quoted Trump as saying.

The former president asserted that a lot of "great people" will not run for President if he does.

"A lot of great people who are thinking about running are waiting for that decision, because they're not going to run if I run," the news channel quoted him as saying.

Earlier in September, when asked about his 2024 plans, Trump had said that they are not going to have a choice.

"I don't think we're going to have a choice. It is getting to a point where we really have no choice," Fox News quoted Trump as saying.

( With inputs from ANI )

