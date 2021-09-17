Change of power in Afghanistan not inclusive, took place without negotiation: PM Modi at SCO summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that change of power in Afghanistan is not inclusive and took place without negotiation.

Addressing the joint SCO-CSTO Outreach Session on Afghanistan through video message, the Prime Minister said the maximum impact of the recent developments in Afghanistan will be on neighbouring countries like India.

"Hence it is necessary to have regional focus and cooperation on the issue," he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the problems caused by growing radicalisation and extremism in the broader SCO region which runs counter to the history of the region as a bastion of moderate and progressive cultures and values.

Referring to the "humanitarian crisis" in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister said that the economic compulsions of people are increasing due to obstacles to financial and trade flows.

He said the challenge of COVID-19 was also a reason for people's problems.

"The change of power in Afghanistan is not inclusive, has taken place without negotiation," the Prime Minister said.

He said the global community should be careful in the way it approaches issues related to Afghanistan.

PM Modi suggested that the SCO could develop a code of conduct on 'zero tolerance' towards terrorism in the region, and highlighted the risks of drugs, arms and human trafficking from Afghanistan.

He said if instability and fundamentalism persist in Afghanistan, it will encourage terrorist and extremist ideologies all over the world.

"Other extremist organisations might be encouraged to get power through violence. We should ensure that the land of Afghanistan is not used to spread terrorism in any country. SCO member nations should develop strict norms over this issue."

Afghanistan plunged into crisis last month after the Taliban took control of the capital Kabul and the government collapsed as former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

