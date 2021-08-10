Charred remains of Telangana man found in burnt car

Hyderabad, Aug 10 A person was murdered and his body was set ablaze in his car in Telangana's Medak district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim's charred remains were found in a Honda City car on the outskirts of Mangalparthy village of Veldurthy mandal in Medak on Tuesday.

Police suspect that it was the body of car owner Dharmakar Srinivas (45), a businessman and resident of Medak town.

Srinivas' family members could not identify the body and police sent the remains for a DNA test.

People of Mangalparthy village on Tuesday found a burnt car close to the forest area. They saw charred remains of a body in the car's boot and alerted the police.

Toopran DSP Kiran Kumar and other officials rushed the spot and began investigations. The car owner was identified on the basis of the engine number.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Srinivas, owner of a cinema theatre in Medak town, had left home on Monday afternoon, telling his family members that he was going to Tirupati with his friends. They told police that attempts to contact Srinivas on Monday night were in vain as his mobile phone was switched off.

Police suspect that assailants killed Srinivas on Monday night and burnt his body along with the car.

Extramarital relations with a woman were suspected to have led to the murder. Police said they were investigating the case from all angles.

