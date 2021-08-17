Check out the reason why Afghans ran along, cling to US Air Force jet

After the Taliban took over Afghanistan, its citizens are now in a state of fear. Millions want to leave Afghanistan There is a big crowd at the airport in the capital Kabul. A video of Afghan nationals hanging from an American plane has surfaced recently. Many celebrities, journalists, famous citizens shared this video on Twitter and showed it to the real world. They also prayed for the citizens of Afghanistan. However, due to a rumor the crowd gathered at Kabul airport was just crowding to get on the plane.



Some Afghans had reportedly surged toward departing planes, making frantic attempts to scramble onto and then cling to the aircraft as they took off. The US aircraft that flew from here had a capacity of 134 passengers. However, there were actually 800 people in it.



Video has emerged of several people clinging to the fuselage of a US military C-17 aircraft as it taxied Monday. There are scores more people watching or following the plane, some of them underneath its engines. Another video shows a US military Apache helicopter swooping low over the tarmac in what appears to be an effort to disperse the crowds. Now photos of the inside of the same plane have been released.

After the Taliban took control of Kabul and the Presidential Palace in Afghanistan, the people here were very upset. The Taliban have transferred power in a non-violent manner. Meanwhile, a rumor spread in Afghanistan on Monday, so Afghan citizens arrived at Kabul airport. It was rumored that the US would provide shelter to civilians suffering from the Taliban. As a result, thousands of citizens arrived at Kabul International Airport. What was special was that the citizens had reached the airport by jumping from the outer wall of the airport.

