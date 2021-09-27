Chennai Air Customs foils bid to smuggle in over 1.5kg gold

Chennai, Sep 27 Chennai Air Customs on Monday foiled attempt to smuggle over 1.5 kg gold in two separate cases and arrested one person.

According to the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, the baggage of a male passenger who had arrived from Dubai was checked, and an iron hammer was found.

On breaking open the hammer, 341 grams of gold valued Rs 14.24 lakh was found concealed inside and seized.

In another incident, 1,247 grams of gold, valued Rs 52.09 lakh, concealed in mirror frame was recovered from a passenger who arrived to Chennai from Kuwait.

The gold was seized and the passenger was arrested.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor