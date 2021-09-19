Chennai surrounding districts to get heavy showers from Sunday

Chennai, Sep 19 The India Meteorological Department Regional office in Chennai has predicted intense showers in Chennai and adjoining districts like Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu in the next few days commencing from Sunday.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with rain for the next 48 hours with maximum and minimum temperatures between 36 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius. The atmosphere, according to meteorologists, will be partly cloudy.

On Friday, Meenambakkam Weather station Areceived 8.6 mm and the meteorologists are of the opinion that this may be the beginning of rainfall in Chennai and other surrounding districts.

The IMD has forecast rainfall with thunderstorms for the next few days and the intensity and frequency may increase after September 20.

While most of Tamil Nadu, according to meteorologists, will get light rains, Chennai and adjoining districts like Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu will receive heavy rains from Sunday with thunderstorms.

A few districts of South Tamil Nadu and delta districts are expected to receive rains with thunderstorms of varying intensity between September 19 and 21.

Heavy rains are predicted on September 22 in Northern Tamil Nadu in districts like Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur and Tiruvannamalai.

The IMD officials said that weak westerlies allow the entry of easterlies leading to the convergence of winds and connective spells of rain.

Interestingly Tamil Nadu has been receiving rains in excess of the same period in the previous years. Nungambakkam recorded 503.4 mm of rain since June 1 while Meenambakkam recorded 436.99 mm. This, according to meteorologists, is 118.1 mm and 13.5 mm in excess respectively.

The last ten days of September are expected to provide good showers in Chennai and the districts surrounding it, including Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, according to the IMD officials.

