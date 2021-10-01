Chhattisgarh man jumps to death from Hyderabad Metro station

Hyderabad, Oct 1 A 45-year-old man from Chhattisgarh committed suicide by jumping from Hyderabad Metro Station at Dilsukhnagar, police said.

According to police, the man jumped from the first floor of Dilsukhanagar Station on Thursday night. He sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to the government-run Osmania General Hospital, where he succumbed on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bheema, a resident of Kovakonda in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. He was working as a daily-wage labourer.

Police suspect that the man had lost mental balance. He was wandering around metro stations and on Thursday he came to Dilsukhnagar Station.

Malakpet police station registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and took up investigation.

