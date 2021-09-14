'Chicken blood injections', the 'cure-all' therapy for Chinese kids

Chinese parents who want their children to become a 'super kid' and succeed in every field have glorified the concept of 'chicken parenting' in the country.

Chicken parenting refers to the 'crazy style' of parenting, in which guardians get their kids injected with 'chicken blood injections' which they consider to be the 'cure-all' for many health problems, including infertility, cancer and baldness, The Singapore Post reported.

These chicken blood steroids also enhance hyperactivity that helps children to perform extensively well in academics as well as in sports.

Reports from SupChina.com also stated that this concept of 'Chicken baby' has become quite popular in the country, especially in cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, where there are many 'obsessive middle-class Chinese parents'.

The chicken parenting style is similar to "helicopter parenting" that exist in the US. Parents who practice such kind of upbringing believes just one school is not enough, good grades are not enough, since everyone else is also performing equally well. There is now an overload of expectations from kids.

As a result, there is now an overload of expectations from kids. Reports from SupChina media outlet also revealed that depression among Chinese teenagers has significantly increased.

The 2019-20 National Mental Health Development Report stated that 25 per cent of Chinese adolescents suffered from depression and 7.4 per cent had severe depression, The Singapore Post reported.

Meanwhile, reports also found that China's childhood myopia rate is among the highest in the world. Its National Health Commission found 71 per cent of middle schoolers and 81 per cent of high schoolers are near-sighted.

Some observers also view this 'chicken parenting' style as just another example of involution, a term describing intense competition in China, and argue that parents should protect children from this relentless competition instead of living their unfulfilled dreams through them, The Singapore Post reported.

