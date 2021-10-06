Chief Minister of Pak's Balochistan refuses to resign despite demands by some BAP lawmakers to quit

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Tuesday said that he would not resign despite demands by some BAP lawmakers to leave office by 5pm on Wednesday.

"Come what may, I will not resign from Balochistan CM post on demand of some 12, 14 lawmakers," ARY News reported him as saying. He added that it would set a wrong precedent.

Alyani's statement comes after several disgruntled Balochistan Awam Party's lawmakers and other members of its coalition on Tuesday asked Alyani to step down from his position within 24 hours.

During a press conference, Province's Social Welfare Minister Mir Asadullah Baloch on Tuesday said that 14 to 15 BAP members had expressed a lack of confidence in Alyani, demanding that he resign by 5 pm on Wednesday and threatened to use other options if he did not do so, ARY News reported.

"Jam Kamal has been given time till 5 pm tomorrow. If he does not resign by tomorrow, we will consider other options, including a no-confidence motion," Minister said.

Balochistan is the largest province in terms of land area in Pakistan and despite being rich in minerals and natural resources, it is the poorest province and regularly ranks at the bottom of the country's socio-economic indicators on healthcare and education.

( With inputs from ANI )

