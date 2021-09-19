China condemns explosive attack at its Consulate General in Brazil

China has strongly condemned the explosive attack at its Consulate General in Brazil, Chinese state media reported.

In a statement released on its official website, the Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Brazil said it is in close communication with Brazilian authorities, Global Times reported.

The statement further said that China has called for a thorough investigation into the attack and the arrest and punishment of the culprit, and that appropriate measures be implemented to prevent similar accidents from happening again.

According to Chinese state media, on Thursday evening, a local man threw an explosive at the Chinese Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro.

The incident did not cause any casualties but the consulate building was partially damaged. The police are currently searching for the suspect based on video surveillance.

The incident occurred at 9:48 pm (local time). A surveillance video shows a man in black clothes wearing a hat and a mask took the explosive out of his pocket, waited for about 10 seconds and then threw it toward the gate of the consulate general and then fled, Global Times reported.

After receiving the report, the Rio police went to the scene to collect the explosion residue and immediately began searching for the suspect.

This attack comes at a time when Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has rebuked Beijing over the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic and the efficacy of a Chinese vaccine.

Earlier this month, Brazil has suspended beef exports to China after confirming two cases of atypical mad cow disease in two separate domestic meat plants.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor