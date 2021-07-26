China launches emergency response for typhoon-hit areas

Beijing, July 26 Chinese authorities have launched a level-IV emergency response for disaster relief as typhoon In-Fa hit the coastal province of Zhejiang.

The response was co-activated by China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) for disaster-stricken areas including Zhoushan, Shaoxing and Ningbo, Xinhua news agency reported.

Work teams dispatched earlier to the affected regions shall turn into disaster-relief forces on spot to inspect losses and provide guidance to local departments, the Ministry said.

Due to severe flooding in the central Henan province, the MEM and the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration on Sunday allocated more disaster-relief supplies to the province.

