China mocks U.S after hilarious video of Taliban swinging on plane wings goes viral!

The US troops left Afghanistan but left everything from military equipment to fighter jets to the Taliban. There are many weapons in Afghanistan that are no longer of any use to the Taliban. For example, there are at least 73 planes at Kabul International Airport that will never be able to fly again. Similarly, the Taliban claimed to have shot down several helicopters and planes during the fighting with the Afghan army. Pictures of such planes from cities like Kandahar and Herat have surfaced many times and there are many planes that can be flown.Now, a new video has surfaced in which it is seen that a Taliban terrorist is swinging by putting a rope in the wing of a closed plane and the rest of the members of the radical Islamic organization are watching. There are other damaged ships also lying there.

The graveyard of EMPIRES and their WAR MACHINES. Talibans have turned their planes into swings and toys..... pic.twitter.com/GMwlZKeJT2 — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) September 9, 2021

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lijian Zhao took a dig at US, while sharing the video. Zhao wrote that ‘the cemeteries of the empires and their war machines … the Taliban have turned their planes into swings and toys.’ China time and again has been supportive of Taliban. A few days, ago, China had announced USD 31 million as aid to Afghanistan, its first after the Taliban seized power in Kabul. Taking part in the first meeting of Foreign Ministers of the neighbouring countries on Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China will provide Afghanistan with 200 million yuan (USD 31 million) worth of grains, winter supplies, vaccines and medicines as per its requirements. The meeting convened by Pakistan was also attended by foreign ministers from Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, all of them the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan.

