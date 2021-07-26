China: Over 360,000 people evacuated from Shanghai as city faces Typhoon In-Fa

Typhoon In-Fa stalled traffic in Shanghai, China and forced evacuations of more than 360,000 people from coastal areas, local media reported Sunday.

The typhoon made landfall on the coast of Zhejiang province on Sunday afternoon and is moving northwest at 6.2 miles per hour, Xinhua news agency reported. Shanghai authorities declared second-highest "orange" danger alert.

Strong wind blasts are toppling trees, ripping off billboards and breaking windows. The wind and rainfall are expected to worsen.

Two international airports in Shanghai canceled all passenger flights, the subway has been closed, and high-speed trains were fully stopped until midday on Monday.

China's marine environmental authorities will continue to issue warnings for storm surges and high waves, the Global Times reported citing the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Zhejiang governor Zheng Zhajie called the tragedy that caused casualties in a subway in Henan's Zhengzhou caused by a surging flood, saying that this incident should be a lesson.

( With inputs from ANI )

