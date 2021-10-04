China renews alert for rainstorms

Beijing, Oct 4 China's National Meteorological Centre on Monday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in various parts of the country and called for precautionary measures.

From 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, downpours are expected to lash parts of Gansu, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei and the Sichuan Basin, with some areas experiencing up to 120 mm of rainfall, according to the centre.

Some aforementioned regions are likely to encounter over 60 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, reports Xinhua news agency.

The centre has advised local governments to make preparations for the rainstorms.

Drivers have been alerted to watch out for flooding and traffic jams.

