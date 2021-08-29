China renews alert for rainstorms

Beijing, Aug 29 China's National Meteorological Centre on Sunday renewed an alert for rainstorms in multiple regions of the country, calling for precautionary measures.

From 8 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, downpours are expected in parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Hubei, Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu and Anhui. Parts of Shandong Province will see up to 120 mm of rainfall, reports Xinhua news agency.

Some of these areas are likely to encounter over 50 mm of hourly precipitation.

The centre has advised local authorities to take appropriate measures to prepare for rainstorms, and reminded drivers of possible road waterlogging.

