China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

Beijing, Sep 5 China's National Meteorological Centre on Sunday renewed its yellow alert for rainstorms in multiple regions of the country, calling for precautionary measures.

From 8 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, downpours are expected in parts of Shaanxi, Sichuan, Chongqing, Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu, Hebei, Beijing and Inner Mongolia, with up to 150 mm of rainfall in certain areas of the southwestern province of Sichuan, reports Xinhua news agency.

Some of these regions are likely to encounter over 60 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, said the centre.

The centre has advised local authorities to take appropriate measures to prepare for rainstorms, impose traffic restrictions where necessary and evacuate people from risky areas.

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

