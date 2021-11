China reports 89 new cases of COVID-19

At least 89 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Chinese mainland on Saturday, Chinese media reported on Sunday.

The Chinese mainland reported 70 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission report.

Of the new local cases, 60 were reported in Liaoning, three in Hebei, two each in Heilongjiang, Jiangxi, and Yunnan, as well as one in Sichuan.

Also reported were 19 new imported cases, according to the National Health Commission.

( With inputs from ANI )

