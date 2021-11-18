China urges IMF, WB to resume cooperation with Afghanistan

Pakistan and China are making efforts at multiple levels for the Taliban government to have a soft landing. In continuation with it, China urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) to resume cooperation with Afghanistan.

China's Permanent Representative to UN Zhang Jun on Wednesday said, "We urge the IMF and the World Bank to consider the possible resumption of funding to Afghanistan", reported Pajhwok Afghan News

Addressing the UN Security Council, the diplomat called for helping the country return to economic cooperation with regional states and find a way to sustainable development.

As per Russia's TASS news agency he also said the growing threat of hunger amid the upcoming winter and stressed the need for urgent measures to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi played a proactive role in the deliberations by exhorting the neighbouring countries to "help Afghanistan get out of chaos"; "exert a positive influence on the situation"; and "guide and urge the Afghan Taliban to unite with all ethnic groups and factions, build a broad and inclusive political structure, pursue moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, draw a clear line with terrorist forces, and establish and develop friendly relations with other countries, especially neighbouring countries," said MK Bhadrakumar, in Asia Times.

( With inputs from ANI )

