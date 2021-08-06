China vows 'necessary countermeasures' as US approves arms sale to Taiwan

Denouncing the Biden administration's decision of approving USD 750 million weapon sale to Taiwan, China has vowed to take "legitimate and necessary countermeasures" as the US action sends the wrong signal to 'Taiwan independence separatist forces.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in a statement on Thursday, reiterated that Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, adding that Washington interferes in China's internal affairs and undermines China's sovereignty and security interests by selling arms to Taiwan region.

"It runs counter to international law and basic principles in international relations, and violates the one-China principle and provisions of the three China-US joint communique, especially the August 17 Communique," the ministry said, adding that "it sends wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces, and severely jeopardizes China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

The ministry added that "China will resolutely take legitimate and necessary countermeasures in light of the development of the situation."

Amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan strait and increasing Chinese incursions in Taiwan's air defense zone, the Biden administration on Wednesday announced it has approved a possible USD 750 million weapon sale to Taiwan.

The potential deal includes "40 self-propelled howitzer artillery systems and related equipment, and serves "U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient's continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency under the Defense Department said in a news release.

This move follows a series of US arms sales to Taipei as China steps up its military and diplomatic pressure against the self-ruled democratic island.

The former US administration under Donald Trump had notified Congress of 20 proposed major Foreign Military Sales cases for Taiwan, with a combined value of over $18 billion, according to a report by the Congressional Research Service issued in July.

While the Chinese Communist Party has never ruled Taiwan, Beijing considers the island to be an "inseparable part" of its territory and has repeatedly threatened to use force if necessary to prevent the island from formally declaring independence.

In recent years, China has stepped up its military pressure on Taiwan. In June, the country sent over two dozen warplanes near the island, prompting Taiwan to alert its air defences.

On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island.

Reacting to Xi's remarks, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) accused the CCP of tightening its dictatorship in the name of national rejuvenation internally and attempting to alter the international order with its hegemonic ambitions externally, Focus Taiwan reported.

"We urge the other side of the strait to learn from history and push for democratic reforms," the MAC said, calling on the CCP to stop expansionist behaviour and to act as a responsible party in promoting regional peace.

( With inputs from ANI )

