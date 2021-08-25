China's massive military, nuclear build-up cause for major concern: US Admiral

The head of the US Indo-Pacific Command has said that China's military expansion, the largest military build-up in history since the second world war, is a cause of major concern.

Speaking at an Observer Research Foundation event on "The India-US Partnership: Securing the 21st Century" in New Delhi on Wednesday, Admiral John C Aquilino the commander of US Indo-Pacific Command also expressed concerns over Beijing's larger aircraft carrier programmes.

"Entire Chinese way forward with regard to military expansion, the largest military build-up in history since WWII both conventional and nuclear in all domains. I don't think I will try to explain what their intent is but trying to understand their intent is a little concern," said Admiral Aquilino.

Aquilino said: "The articulation of defensive capabilities is what we continue to hear. We also continue to see that the words from the People's Liberation Army do not meet their deeds. So it's also one of the reasons that we are concerned."

Expressing concerns over Beijing's larger aircraft carrier programmes, Admiral John C Aquilino said, "Chinese aircraft carrier programme has seen the largest growth and what they intend to do with much larger carriers is a concern."

During the event, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat also expressed India's concerns saying that New Delhi is also concerned with the rising nuclear arsenal of not only northern neighbour but also of western neighbour.

"We are surrounded by two neighbours which are armed with strategic weapons and therefore we are evolving our strategies accordingly," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor