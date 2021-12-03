China's Shijiazhuang reports 4 new COVID-19 cases
The Luquan District in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to local authorities.
All four cases live in a dormitory on a construction site in Luquan District and returned positive results following nucleic acid testing. The four were later confirmed as COVID-19 cases, said the district's anti-epidemic headquarters.
Nucleic acid testing has been carried out and centralized quarantine implemented for the close and sub-close contacts that have been initially identified. Various prevention and control measures are being taken in an orderly manner. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
