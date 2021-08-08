Chinese athletes warned over Mao badges in Tokyo Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Saturday warned two Chinese cycling athletes for wearing Mao Zedong badges while receiving the Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The IOC set up a disciplinary panel to interview the Chinese team. Their gesture was thought to be a potential breach of the Olympic Charter, which bans political statements, reported NHK World.

The charter says "no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas."

The two athletes won the gold in the women's sprint at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. The pair appeared on the podium wearing badges with an image of Mao, former leader of China.

The IOC told reporters that the case was now closed as the Chinese side gave assurances it will not happen again.

But the IOC did not mention whether the Chinese athletes breached the Olympic Charter or not, reported NHK World.

( With inputs from ANI )

