Chinese envoy to India condoles demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, 11 others in TN chopper crash

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong expressed condolences over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other personnel of the Armed Forces in a tragic helicopter crash in upper Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon.

"Deep condolences on the sad demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and other victims in the helicopter crash accident. My sympathy goes to all the family members of General Bipin Rawat," said the Chinese envoy in a Tweet today.

Earlier today, the Indian Air Force tweeted: "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that General Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident."

General Rawat, a veteran of counterinsurgency warfare, served in the most difficult terrains including northern and eastern commands.CDS Rawat was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

