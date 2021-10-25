Chinese FM to meet Taliban's top leaders in Doha

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during his upcoming visit to Doha, will meet the top members of the Taliban's interim government, reported Xinhua.

Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, said that during the foreign minister's visit to Doha at the invitation of Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on October 25 and 26, he will meet the top figures of the Taliban's interim government, reported Xinhua. Wang also emphasised that Qatar plays a unique role in the Afghan issue and it is China's important energy and economic partner.

Stressing that the upcoming meeting between China and the Taliban in Doha is a continuation of their past exchanges, including the Tianjin meeting in July, Wang said that it is also their first high-level meeting since the Taliban's announcement of a caretaker government.

The spokesperson also informed that both sides will exchange opinions on the Afghan situation and issues of common concern.

Chinese Foreign Minister's visit to Qatar will deepen mutual political trust, strengthen pragmatic cooperation, Wang Wenbin said, adding, it will advance the strategic partnership between Beijing and Doha.

( With inputs from ANI )

