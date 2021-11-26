Chinese Foreign Minister says Russia, India, China demonstrates genuine multilateralism

India, China and Russia- the RIC Grouping-- showcase genuine multilateralism in the context of world relations, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday.

According to Russian news agency Sputnik, Yi said, "China will work with Russia and India acting in the spirit of openness, solidarity, trust and cooperation, in the spirit of the RIC mechanism."

The Chinese Foreign Minister further mentioned that the RIC showed a signal of "true multilateralism" and "democracy promotion in international relations" to the world.

China, Russia and India can and will contribute to tackling the global problems, according to the minister, reported Sputnik.

Although RIC started taking shape in 1998, the operation commenced after trilateral contacts in New York in 2003-2005 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly sessions, the Russian news agency reported.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday chaired the 18th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, India, and China (RIC). The foreign ministers of Russia, India and China-- Sergey Lavrov, S Jaishankar, and Wang Yi respectively met virtually on Friday.

They discussed a wide range of issues including Afghanistan, COVID-19, and climate change. After the talks, the ministers issued a 35-point joint communique.

( With inputs from ANI )

