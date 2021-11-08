Chinese mainland reports 89 cases of COVID-19

At least 89 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Chinese mainland on Sunday, the National Health Commission (NHC) of the People's Republic of China informed on Monday.

According to NHC, 65 cases were linked to local transmissions and 24 from overseas.

In addition, 46 new asymptomatic cases were recorded, while 456 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation, reported CGNT.

Meanwhile, the confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland has reached a total of 97,823, with the death toll at 4,636.

( With inputs from ANI )

