Chinese state organs carrying out repression of Uyghurs: Report

A new report published on Wednesday by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) details the role of several Chinese government bodies in carrying out a campaign of repression in Xinjiang province.

An 82-page research report reveals the Chinese state's systematic attempt to suppress Uyghur culture, identity and populations. It is the latest in a mounting body of evidence documenting the large scale human rights abuses in the Uyghur region.

The report draws on previously unpublished material, local language sources, including police records and budget documents obtained by scraping Chinese government websites.

"Since mass Uyghur internment was first reported in 2017, a rich body of literature has documented the ongoing human rights abuses in Xinjiang. However, there is little knowledge of the government processes or actual perpetrators of these now well-known atrocities, and only a small number of entities or individuals have been identified for their involvement," the report said.

The report highlights the "whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach" to Xinjiang's crackdown, naming an astounding number of offices and officials involved in its repressive policies. "They include obscure agencies such as the Forestry Bureau, which looked after Kashgar City's re-education camps' accounts for a year."

A cross-party alliance of parliamentarians from democratic countries, called on democratic states to take urgent, coordinated action to protect Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minorities in the Uyghur Region.

"Further, we request ASPI to share with IPAC, governments, and other relevant bodies the list of culpable officials referenced in their report so that sanctions can be pursued where appropriate. Those responsible for perpetrating these abuses must be held to account for their actions," the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Beijing has been rebuked globally for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and subjecting them to abuse including forced labour. However, Chinese authorities continue to deny all charges.

( With inputs from ANI )

