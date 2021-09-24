Chopstick: A necessity in Japanese culture

Chopstick has been used by people for more than three thousand years in Japan. But in this kindergarten in Tokyo, there is a new experience for children who enjoy using them while eating their meals.

The start of using chopsticks in Japan is a mystery. Some people say it came from China, but Japanese people have perfected using it for many purposes, and have even special culture and customs related to them.

This company has been making handmade chopsticks for over a hundred years, and they have good advice about how to choose the best chopstick size to fit the hand.

"In Japan, we measure the distance between the thumb and vertical index finger and the best size for easy use of chopstick is one and half "Hata" size," said Seiichiro Ishiga official, Hyozaemon Company.

There are many shapes and designs for chopsticks and it is up to the customer to choose the one that matches their taste and feel.

There is also a special foldable set of the chopstick.

"This kind of chopstick set was presented during the G7 and G20 summits by the Japanese Government to foreign leaders. Their names were printed on the chopstick, like this set which was presented to British Prime Minister Cameron," said Seiichiro Ishiga.

Another interesting thing about these chopsticks is that it is made by recycled baseball bat.

And to promote the use of chopstick culture there is a special association of chopstick teacher who visits the school to teach children the right way to use it as they are part of Japanese culture and important item to enjoy Japanese traditional food and cuisine Washoku.

"Chopstick culture association holds regular chopstick test, and it is not only about examining the level of using it, but also, we examine the knowledge about culture and manner and then we issue chopstick license," said Kyoko Tokita, Chopsticks teacher.

Chopstick in Japan is used in many ways, like to catch, cut or scoop.

Many countries are interested in learning about Japanese chopstick culture and its unique usage.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor