CIA Chief to meet with Russian government officials in Moscow on Nov 2-3

CIA Director William Burns will hold a number of meetings with Russian government officials in Moscow on November 2 and 3 to discuss bilateral relations, the US Embassy in Moscow told RIA Novosti.

"CIA Director William Burns, at the President's request, is leading a delegation of senior U.S. officials to Moscow on November 2 and 3. They are meeting with members of the Russian government to discuss a range of issues in the bilateral relationship," the embassy's spokesperson said. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor