CIA Chief to meet with Russian government officials in Moscow on Nov 2-3
By ANI | Published: November 2, 2021 10:48 PM2021-11-02T22:48:08+5:302021-11-02T22:55:07+5:30
CIA Director William Burns will hold a number of meetings with Russian government officials in Moscow on November 2 and 3 to discuss bilateral relations, the US Embassy in Moscow told RIA Novosti.
"CIA Director William Burns, at the President's request, is leading a delegation of senior U.S. officials to Moscow on November 2 and 3. They are meeting with members of the Russian government to discuss a range of issues in the bilateral relationship," the embassy's spokesperson said. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
