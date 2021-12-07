Citroen to increase price of C5 Aircross SUV

New Delhi, Dec 7 Automaker Citroen India said it will increase price for its C5 Aircross SUV with effect from January 1, 2022.

The effective price increase will be up to 3 per cent on the existing ex-showroom prices of the "Feel & Shine" variants.

"The continued rise in the cost of commodities and ocean freight costs has necessitated this price increase of the vehicle," the company said.

The Citroen C5 Aircross comes in three variants - Feel (monotone) priced at Rs 29.90 lakh, Feel (bitone) at Rs 30.40 lakh, and Shine (monotone and bitone) at Rs 31.90 lakh.

The SUV gives a mileage of 18.5 km per litre of diesel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor