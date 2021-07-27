Civilian gunned by militants in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 27 Militants shot at a civilian on Tuesday in the Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir. He was shifted to hospital in a critical condition.

Police sources said militants fired at Mehran Ali Pathan in Nawakadal area of the old city.

"Initial reports indicate the victim belongs to Safa Kadal area of Srinagar," sources said.

The area has been cordoned off for searches.

