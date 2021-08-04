CJI urges law firms to take more pro-bono cases, widen outreach

New Delhi, Aug 4 Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Wednesday said the prevailing perception is that Indian law firms only service the rich and urged them to take up more pro-bono cases and a significant aspect that they also need to consider is their community outreach.

In his address at the release of a coffee table book published by the Society of Indian Law Firms, he said: "Internationally, law firms are taking up several social causes and actively engaging in providing justice to those in need. I urge you all to take up more and more pro-bono cases and reach out to those who are inhibited from reaching us. When it comes to fulfilling our constitutional aspirations, we all must do our bit."

Stressing on adding diversity to the law firms, the CJI said that law firms must focus on retaining more women lawyers by incorporating necessary institutional changes. He said there exists a misconception, among people and lawyers, that activities of the law firm do not relate to society and the need of the hour is to remove such perceptions.

Citing issues about lack of diversity within law firms, he said that many young talented lawyers, despite their interest and willingness, are left out of the process. He added the truth is that there still exists inequity in opportunities for lawyers.

"There are diamonds in the rough everywhere. I would urge you all to take up initiatives to ensure inclusivity and realise full potential of our human resources. After all, diversity brings wide-ranging opinions to the table. A diverse team can provide more equitable and holistic solutions," he said.

Chief Justice Ramana also said drive and aspiration is abundant in Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns and villages, however the question is how to train future and present lawyers to adapt to the changing nature of the profession.

"Tier 2 and 3 cities are becoming hubs of commercial activities. This would necessarily lead to transactions and disputes. Law firms must find local talent to handle these clients. Law firm training camps can be set up in regional law schools to prepare future lawyers and find talent," he emphasised.

He said that the scholarship system will help find young law aspirants who cannot afford prime education and have to settle for alternatives and steps can be taken to actively seek competitive ways to find talent, specifically in regional law school.

"An area in which law firms need to a pay particular attention to is the impact of ethics in their practice. We all are custod of a very rich tradition. We must pursue our chosen path with utmost integrity.. It is high time for us to widen our horizon and create an inclusive, fair, competitive platform for our young graduates," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor