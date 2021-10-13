Clear sky greets Delhi, air quality moderate

New Delhi, Oct 13 Delhiites woke up to a clear sky on Wednesday with a temperature of 24 degrees Celsius that was recorded at 8.30 a.m.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 20.8 degrees Celsius.

As per the morning update, relative humidity was recorded at 80 per cent and the wind was blowing in the south-southwest direction at a speed of 3.6 km per hour.

The city observed sunrise at 6.21 a.m. and the sun is likely to set at 5.54 p.m.

System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was 182 for PM10 and 75 for PM2.5. As PM10 went over 100, the department has issued a 'moderate' health advisory which means that sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work. The PM2.5 level was also under the moderate category.

Notably, Delhi has 36 monitoring stations that accurately record the levels of both particulate matters. As per the latest update at 9.41 a.m., the other pollutants nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ozone (O3) were recorded at 12 and 100, respectively. The data for carbon monoxide (CO) was not available.

In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.7 degrees Celsius, three degrees departure from normal, and the minimum was at 20.6 degrees Celsius.

