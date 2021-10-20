Clear sky in Delhi, AQI moderate

New Delhi, Oct 20 Delhiites woke up to a mainly clear sky on Wednesday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature for the day has been pegged at 32 Degrees Celsius, the minimum at 20 Degrees Celsius and relative humidity at 82 per cent.

On Tuesday, a temperature of 22.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at 8.30 a.m. with a relative humidity of 91 per cent. The wind was blowing in the southwest direction at a speed of 12.9 km per hour.

In the past 24 hours, the national capital's maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 31.2 and 20.3 Degrees Celsius respectively.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the level of PM10 and PM2.5 till 09.30 a.m is 'satisfactory' and 'good', respectively.

According to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Anand Vihar's AQI is 'poor' at 249. Jahangirpuri recorded a 'moderate' air quality at 177, ITO's AQI too, stands at 'moderate' at 197, whereas Mundka recorded 'poor' AQI at 212.

Delhi, generally, has good to satisfactory air quality. However, the pollution levels during October to February due to various factors including stubble burning, road dust, vehicle pollution, and cold weather lead to deterioration in the AQI.

Notably, Delhi has 36 monitoring stations that accurately record the levels of both particulate matters. As per the latest update at 9.45 a.m., the other pollutants Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ozone (O3) were recorded at 12 and 76, respectively. The data for carbon monoxide (CO) was not available.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor