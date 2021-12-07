Colombia to ban entry for those not vaccinated against COVID-19: President

"Based on a recommendation of the Colombian Health Ministry's advisory committee, effective December 14, all international travellers aged 18 and over entering Colombia must present a COVID-19 vaccination card or a full scheme certificate," Duque wrote on Twitter.

Beginning December 14, Colombian adults must have a vaccination card with them to enter any entertainment facilities, museums, bars and restaurants. From December 28, it will become mandatory for residents over 12 years old. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor