Colombian Vice President arrives in New Delhi, to hold bilateral discussions

Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez arrived in New Delhi today to hold bilateral discussions.

"Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez arrive in Delhi with an accompanying business delegation, for extensive engagements covering all aspects of bilateral relations. Special focus on science and technology, vaccine development and biotechnology," tweeted the Ministry of External Affairs.

"We arrived in India to seal an important alliance that will allow us to produce vaccines in Colombia, thanks to the Mission that we carry out with @MinSaludCol,@MincienciasCo,@PROCOLOMBIACO,@ANDI_Colombia,@IndiaEmbCol,@vaxthera,@UNALOficial, @UdeA, @icesi, @GrupoProcaps and @AlteaFarma," tweeted Ramirez.

Both nations have signed alliances with pharmaceutical laboratories to produce COVID-19 vaccines and continue our exploration and use of space.

"#BuenasNoticias On #MisionAIndia,@MinSaludCol and @MincienciasCo have signed alliances with pharmaceutical laboratories, research centers and the #AgenciaEspacialIndia, to ensure cooperation between Colombia and India, and thus produce vaccines and continue our exploration and use of space #CCE," tweeted the Colombian Vice President.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor