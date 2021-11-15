Column of migrants heading from makeshift camp to checkpoint at Belarusian-Polish border
By ANI | Published: November 15, 2021 04:49 PM2021-11-15T16:49:27+5:302021-11-15T17:00:03+5:30
Numerous migrants staying at a makeshift camp at the Belarusian-Polish border are heading to the inland of Belarus on Monday.
Accompanied by Belarusian security forces, a column of refugees from eastern and African countries left the camp for the Belarusian Bruzgi checkpoint.
The first migrants have already reached the checkpoint, making the column a kilometer long (3,280.8 feet). (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
