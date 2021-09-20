Commander of Russia's Central Military District reviews immaculate parade by SCO nations

Colonel General Alexander Pavlovich Lapin, Commander Central Military District, Russian Armed Forces has reviewed the immaculate parade by the contingents of all Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Nations.

The contingents were also addressed by Colonel General and contingent commanders of all contingents during the 6th edition of exercise Peaceful Mission in Russia.

The 6th edition of exercise Peaceful Mission is being hosted by Russia in the Orenburg Region of South-West Russia from September 13 to 25.

The aim of the exercise is to foster close relations between SCO member states and to enhance the abilities of the military leaders to command multi-national military contingents.

The exercise will enable sharing of best practices between the Armed Forces of SCO nations. The exercise will also provide an opportunity for the Armed Forces of SCO Nations to train in Counter-Terrorism Operations in an urban scenario in a multinational and joint environment.

The scope of the exercise includes professional interaction, mutual understanding of drills and procedures, the establishment of joint command and control structures and the elimination of terrorist threats.

Exercise Peaceful Mission 2021 is a landmark event in military interactions and global cooperation to counter-terrorism.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor