Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command meets Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Admiral John C Aquilino, Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command and discussed developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Pleased to receive Commander US @INDOPACOM Admiral John Aquilino. Interesting discussion on developments in the Indo-Pacific," the minister said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the US Admiral addressed an event here on 'India-US Partnership: Securing the 21st Century'.

( With inputs from ANI )

