Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command meets Jaishankar

By ANI | Published: August 25, 2021 09:31 PM2021-08-25T21:31:11+5:302021-08-25T21:40:07+5:30
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Admiral John C Aquilino, Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command and discussed developments in the Indo-Pacific region.
"Pleased to receive Commander US @INDOPACOM Admiral John Aquilino. Interesting discussion on developments in the Indo-Pacific," the minister said in a tweet.
Earlier in the day, the US Admiral addressed an event here on 'India-US Partnership: Securing the 21st Century'.
