Concerned over role of external actors leading to growth of terrorism in Syria: India at UN

India at the United Nations on Tuesday (local time) expressed concern over the role of external actors leading to the growth of terror groups including the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL) and Hayat Tahrir al-Sha in Syria and stressed upon the need for long-term security and stability in West Asia.

"The constitutional committee was set up nearly two years back and the process of drafting the Constitution needs to begin. The efforts of the last two years have made it clear that the external influence remains the major impeding factor hampering the progress on the political track, " said Joint Secretary (UN Economic and Social) Srinivas Gotru at United Nations Security Council during the briefing on Syria.

He further "called on all external actors to desist from adversely influencing the parties concerned."

Gotru said that the ceasefire agreement in Da'raa is a welcome development but highlighted the concerns with the overall situation in Syria.

"On the security front, the ceasefire agreement in Da'raa is a welcome development. However, we remain concerned with the overall situation in Syria, including in the North-East and the North-West. A nation-wide comprehensive ceasefire is paramount to the interests of the Syrian people.," he said.

Highlighting the involvement of external actors in Syria which led to the growth of terrorism in the country, he said, "We have pointed out the involvement of external actors in Syria and its impact on the growth of terrorism in both Syria and in the region. The designated terrorist groups such as ISIL and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham have continued to gain in strength in Syria."

He further emphasised that long-term security and stability in West Asia can only be achieved by preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

"There can be no military solution to the Syrian conflict. We reaffirm our commitment to advancing a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

