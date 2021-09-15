'Conflict of interest a trigger for Cyrus Mistry's sacking as Tata Sons Chairman' (Book Review)

New Delhi, Sep 15 A conflict of interest with his familys thriving construction business, coupled with a perception that his leadership "would result in the dismantling of the Tata group and reverting it to a collection of standalone companies" thus overturning its very ethos of giving back to the people led to the sacking of Cyrus Mistry as its Chairman in 2016 after just four years on the job, says a new book on the 150-year-old conglomerate.

And, contrary to the general impression that Mistry's removal was sudden, it was actually three years in the coming, Peter Casey, an accomplished political and business commentator, writes in "The Story of Tata – 1868-2021"

