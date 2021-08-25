Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi seeks relief for high-skilled immigrants stuck in green card backlog

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Tuesday (local time) said called on his colleagues to join him in sending a letter to United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer on the need to address the employment-based green card backlog as part of budget reconciliation.

Any package that addresses longstanding immigration priorities must include relief for the approximately 1.2 million individuals unable to receive a green card primarily due to country-based discrimination, the congressman said in a statement.

"I am pleased that tackling our broken immigration system is part of the budget reconciliation discussion," said Congressman Krishnamoorthi in a statement.

"However, it is imperative any immigration package includes provisions to address the employment-based green card backlog, which is damaging American competitiveness and abandoning 1.2 million people to perpetual nonimmigrant status. I call on my colleagues to immediately raise this important issue with leadership and ensure that relief for backlogged high-skilled workers is included in the final package. Our economic recovery from COVID-19 depends on it." he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor