Construction of camp for Afghan refugees begins in southern Tajikistan

Tajikistan has begun the construction of a camp for refugees from Afghanistan in the border region of Khatlon in the country's south, reported Sputnik quoting local authorities.

"A 2.24 hectare [4.9 acres] land plot in the Panj jamoat [rural community] of Jayhun district was allocated for the construction of a camp for the potential refugees from Afghanistan," the district's head told the reporters.

According to the official, the camp construction will be funded from the republican budget, as well as other sources, and will be managed by the country's interior ministry, Sputnik further reported.

The district head also noted that the current situation in the region was stable.

Afghanistan has witnessed a spike in violence as the Taliban (banned in Russia) stepped up military activities after international troops began withdrawing from the country in May, as part of the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha in February 2020. Fearing attacks and fleeing clashes, Afghan civilians and military have been fleeing to Tajikistan.

In July, Tajikistan received more than 1,500 refugees from Afghanistan and provided them with all the necessities, including medical care, shelter and food, the country's emergencies ministry reported. All the refugees have already returned to their homes. Dushanbe said it was ready to host more refugees if necessary.

President Joe Biden had said that the full drawdown of forces would be complete by the end of August and defended pulling troops from Afghanistan. He even made it clear that rebuilding the war-torn country was not the responsibility of the US.

The United Nations has expressed concern with the number of reported "serious human rights abuses" and violations alleged in communities most affected by the ongoing military offensive across the country.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the reports of killing, ill-treatment, persecution and discrimination are widespread and disturbing, creating fear and insecurity. "Those who carry out any such acts must be held accountable."

The UN has reiterated that parties are obliged to respect the human rights and dignity of all Afghans, especially those of women and girls who have in the past been subjected to particularly acute forms of discrimination.

The Taliban now control about half of the 419 district centres in Afghanistan, but they are yet to capture any of the country's 34 provincial capitals, said General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

As the Taliban seize more territory, the Afghan security forces are consolidating their positions to protect key population centres, including Kabul, he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

